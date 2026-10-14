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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cabinet Allocates More Than 4.8 Million Euros for the Preparation and Hosting of 'Eurovision 2027'

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Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
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евровизия българия среща бургас домакинството конкурса

The government approved an additional budget transfer of over 4.8 million euros to the municipality of Burgas to provide funding for the preparation and hosting of the “Eurovision 2027” Song Contest. This is set out in the decisions taken at today’s government meeting, the government press office said on October 14.

The funding is intended to ensure that preparations and the contest itself proceed according to the approved schedule, including the timely organisation of the test event and subsequent technical preparations at 'Arena Burgas'.

Burgas has been selected by Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to host the 71st edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in May 2027. The contest serves as a platform for public diplomacy and for strengthening the country’s standing as a key partner in Europe’s cultural and media landscape. Hosting it represents a strategic investment with significant returns for the host country.

An event of this scale requires substantial organisational, logistical and technical preparations. International experience shows that preparations for and the staging of the contest are carried out in partnership between the host country’s public service broadcaster, the host city and the government, which provides institutional coordination and financial support, and ensures security and public order.

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