Capsized Cargo Ship “Khoriv” Enters Bulgarian Waters

Bulgarian authorities are monitoring in real time the movements of the capsized cargo ship Khoriv, which is expected to enter the Bulgarian area of responsibility within the next 24 hours, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced on October 27.

Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Peev and Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov held a meeting at which they agreed on possible courses of action to ensure the safety of shipping.

The vessel’s movements are being monitored continuously, and information on developments will be updated promptly. Regular navigational warnings will also be issued to mariners. A Bulgarian Navy vessel will be dispatched to inspect the capsized ship.

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A new attack has targeted a merchant ship in the Black Sea. One person has died and three are missing after a fire broke out and the vessel Khoriv sustained damage following a suspected drone strike near the Romanian port of Constanța. The ship capsized.

The attack took place this morning just 13 nautical miles from Constanța, in Romania’s contiguous zone in the Black Sea, very close to Romanian territorial waters. It is the 11th consecutive attack of this kind in the past two weeks. Seven of the attacks have taken place in Romanian waters.

There were 13 crew members aboard the vessel Khoriv (KHORYV) when it was attacked this morning: 10 Ukrainians and three Azerbaijanis. They issued an SOS signal at around 10 am. A fire broke out on board. Nine people were rescued by the Romanian Coast Guard. One person was found dead, while three others are reported missing. The search for them is continuing.

The operation was hampered by torrential rain, which prevented a Romanian military helicopter from heading to the scene of the attack.

It will be recalled that earlier this week, Romanian F-16 fighter jets shot down two drones that had entered Romanian airspace over the Black Sea.