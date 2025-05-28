Challenging Conditions for Rose Growers – Will There Be a Rose Oil Yield?

The oil-bearing rose picking season has begun in the Karlovo region, but falling temperatures, unfavourable weather conditions, and recent hailstorms are significantly hampering the collection of rose blossoms. The cold has prevented the buds from blooming, which is crucial for extracting rose oil.

A large portion of the oil-bearing rose crops has been damaged by the cold, and producers are anticipating heavy losses.

Rose growers want an urgent meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Food.

They warn that the sector is at risk of collapse if the government does not intervene this year and begin monitoring the Bulgarian rose oil market.