Kozloduy Nuclear Plant Receives Derogation for Import of Steel Poducts from Russia

The government has granted permission for the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant to import Russian iron and steel products, the government press office announced. The exemption from the European Union’s import restrictions is being allowed in order to ensure the safe operation of the plant.

"The derogation allows Kozloduy NPP to sign a public procurement contract with a selected supplier, in accordance with an annex to today’s decision. The top priority in the operation of Kozloduy NPP is to maintain the highest standards of technical and nuclear safety, radiation protection, safe and healthy working conditions, and environmental protection," today's reasoning of the Council of Ministers reads.

The reason for importing parts from Russia is that a significant portion of the nuclear equipment is of Russian origin and cannot be replaced with supplies from other sources. The government press office also noted that Kozloduy NPP produces one-third of Bulgaria’s electricity.