На Богоявление в Калофер
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

First Successful Euro Cash Withdrawal in Bulgaria Recorded 20 Seconds After Midnight

от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
It was from an ATM in Sunny Beach seaside resort, Borika AD said

евробанкноти вече теглят банкоматите страната
Снимка: BTA

The first successful cash withdrawal in euros was recorded at 00:00:20 on January 1, BORICA AD has announced. The transaction was made at an ATM in the Sunny Beach resort.

At 00:03:00, the first successful euro transaction was processed through BORICA’s infrastructure via a SoftPOS terminal in Sofia. At 00:04:55, a donation in euros was also successfully made through a virtual POS terminal, the company said.

Euro banknotes can now be withdrawn from ATMs across the country. On 1 January 2026, Bulgaria officially switched to its new national currency, the euro.

According to BORICA, the transition took place smoothly, with minimal disruption to key services. This, the company said, was the result of timely preparation, a strict implementation schedule and excellent coordination between institutions, banks, payment service providers and infrastructure technology operators.

Payment systems, card payments and mass payment services have been fully aligned with the changes required by the move to the single European currency, BORICA added. The company is responsible for ensuring the operational reliability of Bulgaria’s national card and payment infrastructure.



