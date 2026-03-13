Protest in Sofia Over High Electricity Bills

Members of the public took to the streets of Sofia on March 13 to protest what they say are unreasonably high electricity bills. Led by actor Alexander Sano, demonstrators marched from the National Palace of Culture (NDK) to the National Assembly.

Elisaveta and Vladimir voiced their frustration, claiming their latest electricity bills were double those of December. They have filed a complaint and are awaiting an explanation from their power supplier.

Elisaveta Ignatova said: “I can only explain it by the fact that everything in the country is completely uncontrolled; everyone does as they please, and there’s manipulation with the electricity voltage.”

Alexander Sano also expressed disbelief at the charges. His bill jumped from 326 leva in December to nearly the same amount in February, now in euros, despite no changes in household appliances or habits—and despite being away from home for eight months.

Sano said: “For the same period, consumption was double, and my bill was 357 euros. We haven’t changed any appliances or routines, and for eight months this year we weren’t even at home.”

Protesters rejected the explanation offered by power supply companies attributing higher bills to a colder winter.

Elena Alksieva added: “Bills didn’t exceed 400 leva at the same time last year. This year they’ve increased fivefold, and it’s not just us—everyone around us is affected.”

The Consumer Protection Commission has analysed complaints submitted to the three main electricity providers since the start of the year. Almost all objections were dismissed as unfounded. As a result, the commission plans to impose fines of up to €25,000 for each formal complaint.