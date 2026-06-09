БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бюджетната комисия прие на първо четене тегленето на нов...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Любомир Николов е новият и.д. главен секретар на МВР
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Съдът остави за постоянно в ареста единия обвиняем за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

All Pensions Granted by the End of 2025 To Be Increased by 7.8%

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
EN
Запази
кабинетът обсъжда великденски надбавки млн пенсионери

All pensions granted by the end of last year will be increased by 7.8%, the Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova told journalists on June 9. Efremova is also a member of the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute, speaking ahead of a meeting of the board.

The Supervisory Board is meeting to approve the indexation of pensions granted by the end of last year.

“The calculations show that the decision will be adopted. In this way, together with last week’s decision by the National Assembly regarding the minimum pension, as well as my proposal for the social pension for old age to be increased by the same percentage, the circle will be completed for all forms and pensions that will receive the same percentage increase,” she added.

According to her, this will ensure equal treatment of all groups of pensioners, who will receive increased pensions from 1 July.

According to the calculations, the indexation of pensions granted by the end of 2025 by 7.8% will cost an additional €513 million, while the increase in the social pension for old age will add a further €9.8 million to the budget for the current year, she added.

These funds will be planned and proposed in the draft budget of the State Social Security for 2026.

Around €13 million will be saved from the abolition of the COVID supplement for new pensioners. However, this is not about savings, but about restoring the function of the social security system. In such a system, relations cannot include additional supplements that are a function of the social assistance system.

Next year, a proposal will be made for the pension system to remain sustainable and predictable, and to be based on its founding principle, namely contribution and entitlements.

There is no risk that people will not receive their increased pensions in July, the Minister Natalia Efremova has assured.

She said that the entire government is working to ensure sufficient resources so that all pensions and social payments are made on time.

At present, all parameters of the 2026 budget are being discussed, and decisions regarding various vulnerable groups are expected to be taken after the relevant calculations and analyses, the minister said in response to a question on whether there will be a new level of energy assistance for citizens.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно има гонки
2
Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно...
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката катастрофа на "Челопешко шосе"
3
Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката...
Ръководителят "Транспорт" на частния превозвач от катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе" пред БНТ
4
Ръководителят "Транспорт" на частния превозвач от...
Счупен гръбнак отложи делото срещу единия от обвиняемите за катастрофата с автобус на „Челопешко шосе“
5
Счупен гръбнак отложи делото срещу единия от обвиняемите за...
Експеримент на мястото на катастрофата на „Челопешко шосе“ показва проблеми с видимостта и инфраструктурата
6
Експеримент на мястото на катастрофата на „Челопешко...

Най-четени

Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
1
Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
2
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
3
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
4
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на...
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
5
За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети, тел и други отпадъци, установиха учени
6
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети,...

More from: Economy

Head of the Energy Watchdog: Proposed Electricity and Heating Prices from 1 July Are Realistic
Head of the Energy Watchdog: Proposed Electricity and Heating Prices from 1 July Are Realistic
International Carriers Union Plans Protest on 15 June, Transport Disruption Expected in Sofia and Major Cities International Carriers Union Plans Protest on 15 June, Transport Disruption Expected in Sofia and Major Cities
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
"Fair Value": New Package of Measures Against High Food Prices Being Prepared by the Government "Fair Value": New Package of Measures Against High Food Prices Being Prepared by the Government
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Investigation Sought Into Former Lukoil Chief Valentin Zlatev’s Property Deal Involving Russian-Owned Assets Investigation Sought Into Former Lukoil Chief Valentin Zlatev’s Property Deal Involving Russian-Owned Assets
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev: Budget Deficit Stands at 7.4% Deputy Prime Minister Galab Donev: Budget Deficit Stands at 7.4%
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
OECD Has Revised its 2026 Economic Growth Forecast for Bulgaria Downward to 2.5% Due to Inflation and High Energy Costs OECD Has Revised its 2026 Economic Growth Forecast for Bulgaria Downward to 2.5% Due to Inflation and High Energy Costs
Чете се за: 08:47 мин.

Водещи новини

100 000 евро обезщетение за Явор Златанов заради "Осемте джуджета"
100 000 евро обезщетение за Явор Златанов заради "Осемте...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8% Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8%
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави за постоянно в ареста единия обвиняем за катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе" Съдът остави за постоянно в ареста единия обвиняем за катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
15-годишният загинал в катастрофа в Тетевенско, се успал за училище и изпуснал автобуса 15-годишният загинал в катастрофа в Тетевенско, се успал за училище и изпуснал автобуса
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Регионални
Любомир Николов е новият и.д. главен секретар на МВР
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Димитър Стоянов: Разходите за отбрана ще достигнат 5% от БВП до...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Работник пострада след удар от волтова дъга край Камено
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Новият държавен дълг: Бюджетната комисия разгледа искане за теглене...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ