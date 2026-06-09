All Pensions Granted by the End of 2025 To Be Increased by 7.8%

All pensions granted by the end of last year will be increased by 7.8%, the Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova told journalists on June 9. Efremova is also a member of the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute, speaking ahead of a meeting of the board.

The Supervisory Board is meeting to approve the indexation of pensions granted by the end of last year.

“The calculations show that the decision will be adopted. In this way, together with last week’s decision by the National Assembly regarding the minimum pension, as well as my proposal for the social pension for old age to be increased by the same percentage, the circle will be completed for all forms and pensions that will receive the same percentage increase,” she added.

According to her, this will ensure equal treatment of all groups of pensioners, who will receive increased pensions from 1 July.

According to the calculations, the indexation of pensions granted by the end of 2025 by 7.8% will cost an additional €513 million, while the increase in the social pension for old age will add a further €9.8 million to the budget for the current year, she added.

These funds will be planned and proposed in the draft budget of the State Social Security for 2026.

Around €13 million will be saved from the abolition of the COVID supplement for new pensioners. However, this is not about savings, but about restoring the function of the social security system. In such a system, relations cannot include additional supplements that are a function of the social assistance system.

Next year, a proposal will be made for the pension system to remain sustainable and predictable, and to be based on its founding principle, namely contribution and entitlements.

There is no risk that people will not receive their increased pensions in July, the Minister Natalia Efremova has assured.

She said that the entire government is working to ensure sufficient resources so that all pensions and social payments are made on time.

At present, all parameters of the 2026 budget are being discussed, and decisions regarding various vulnerable groups are expected to be taken after the relevant calculations and analyses, the minister said in response to a question on whether there will be a new level of energy assistance for citizens.

Source: BTA