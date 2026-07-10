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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ministry of Finance: We Are Taking Steps to Reduce the Deficit Starting With the 2027 Budget

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Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
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The Ministry of Finance is already working on measures to reduce the deficit, the ministry told Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

The ministry also commented that there is indeed a discrepancy between the European Commission’s projected deficit and the figure included in the state budget. The reason is that the budget calculation includes all funds required for the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. However, if the planned investments do not take place, the deficit will decrease.

The ministry will introduce measures to reduce the deficit as early as the 2027 budget, and within the timeframe set by Brussels, it is expected to fall below 3%.

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