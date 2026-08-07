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Dual Price Display in Levs and Euros in Bulgaria Comes to an End: Financial Services Prices to Be Displayed Only in Euros from 9 August

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Чете се за: 06:17 мин.
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From 9 August, the prices and monetary values of financial services in Bulgaria will be displayed only in euros. The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has reminded consumers that the period of dual price display is coming to an end. The change applies to the insurance, pension and capital markets.

The lev (BGN) equivalent may continue to be shown for information purposes only and does not alter the terms of existing contracts.

The dual display period provided for under Article 15(2) of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria, ends on 8 August 2026.

The temporary requirement to display prices in both levs and euros was introduced to help consumers adapt to the new currency and to prevent unjustified price increases by businesses.

From 9 August 2026, all entities supervised by the FSC must display the prices and values of the services they offer exclusively in euros. They may, at their own discretion, continue to show the equivalent amount in levs solely for reference.

Where companies choose to continue displaying the lev equivalent, it must be made unequivocally clear that the euro amount is the only legally valid value, while the lev amount is provided for information purposes only. Prices and values in both currencies must be presented clearly and accurately in a way that does not mislead consumers, the FSC said.

Following the end of the dual display period, insurers and insurance intermediaries will quote insurance premiums and instalments due under insurance contracts only in euros.

Pension companies will present only in euros the value of funds accumulated in individual pension accounts, the fees and deductions charged, and all other monetary values contained in information provided to insured persons, pensioners and their heirs.

Pensions and all other payments from pension funds and payment funds will also be awarded and paid in euros.

After the end of the dual display period, regulated markets and multilateral trading facilities will publish trading turnover and the prices of financial instruments admitted to trading only in euros.

From 9 August 2026, investment intermediaries, management companies and managers of alternative investment funds may display only in euros the commissions and prices of the services set out in their tariffs, as well as the balance of clients' lev-denominated cash accounts, the total value of clients' financial instruments, and information on fees and expenses.

For the first time, management companies and open-ended national investment funds will publish the issue price and redemption price of units in collective investment schemes exclusively in euros when publishing their summary information for September on their websites.

The Financial Supervision Commission said it will continue to monitor compliance with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria by all supervised entities.

Within its powers, the Commission will oversee the correct application of the rules on currency conversion and rounding, the accurate presentation of prices, fees and other monetary values in euros, and the provision of clear, accurate and comprehensible information to consumers, investors and insured persons.

The FSC stressed that the end of the dual display period does not change the terms of existing contracts, does not affect the amount of existing obligations or acquired rights, and does not exempt supervised entities from their obligation to provide accurate information to their clients.

The Commission also reminded companies that, under the law, they may not increase the prices of their products or services unless this is justified by objective economic factors.

Consumers who suspect breaches of the legal requirements may submit reports to the Financial Supervision Commission through the established procedures.

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