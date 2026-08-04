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No Risk to Operations at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant Despite Record-Low Danube Levels, Energy Minister says

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Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
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Energy Minister Iva Petrova confirmed this during her visit to the power plant

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Снимка: БТА

There is no risk to the operation of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) despite the River Danube reaching record-low water levels, Energy Minister Iva Petrova said during a visit to the plant on August 4. She also announced that serious irregularities had been identified in connection with the project to build new nuclear reactors.

The Energy Minister noted that the Danube's water level has not been this low for decades, but stressed that this will not affect the operation of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant.

Iva Petrova – Minister of Energy: “ All necessary measures have been taken at the plant to ensure its safe operation and electricity generation.”

An operational task force was established last month, and various response scenarios have been prepared. The uninterrupted operation of the plant's riverside pumping station has also been secured.

Ivan Andreev, Executive Director of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant: "The difference in water levels at the riverside pumping station is being monitored, and cleaning is carried out whenever necessary. Our simulator teams are also preparing for all possible scenarios."

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) is ready to take more extensive measures should the situation require them, while coordinated action with other institutions has also been prepared.

Iva Petrova, Minister of Energy:

"We have established contact with our counterparts in Serbia and Romania to provide the necessary assistance and coordinate with all relevant institutions."

Petrova also commented on the project to build new nuclear generating capacity at Kozloduy, describing it as a strategic priority for both Bulgaria and the United States. She referred to plans to purchase land at a price of €1,500 per square metre.

Iva Petrova, Minister of Energy:

"Under the pretext that this was the site for the new nuclear units, an assessment was carried out in 2025 for these 203 decares, valuing them at BGN 650 million. That valuation was around 200 times higher than the actual value of the properties."

However, the transaction was never finalised. Following the preparation of a new detailed spatial development plan, the revised valuation stands at €29 million.

Photos: BTA

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