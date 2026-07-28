Prime Minister Radev Discussed Partnership Opportunities with Axon for Production of High-Tech Defense Products

During a meeting at the Council of Ministers with Nathan Soutel, the company's Senior Vice President for Global Commercial Programmes and Partnerships, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed opportunities for partnership with Axon regarding the production of high-tech products in the defense and security sectors, the government press office said on July 28.

According to the statement, Axon, a manufacturer of advanced defence and security technologies—including conducted energy devices (Tasers), body-worn cameras, drone systems and counter-drone technologies—is interested in expanding its manufacturing capacity through cooperation with Bulgarian companies.

The increasingly unstable global security environment, coupled with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, requires the highest level of preparedness to address new challenges, particularly in the fields of defence and national security, Prime Minister Radev said, according to the government press service.

He noted that Bulgaria has the capacity to manufacture drone and counter-drone systems and is actively seeking opportunities to expand and further develop these capabilities by adopting the latest high-tech solutions.

Soutel said Axon, which has an established presence in Europe, views Bulgaria as a reliable partner offering attractive investment opportunities.

The meeting also highlighted that the capabilities of Bulgarian industrial enterprises, together with the country's strong partnerships within the European Union and NATO, provide a solid foundation for Bulgaria to unlock its potential and further develop its defence industry.