БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Разследват причините за катастрофата с...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Гранични полицаи евакуират с катер пасажери и екипаж от...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
МО проучва варианти за изтребители втора ръка заради...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Румен Радев: Ще подкрепим кандидатурата на Илияна Йотова...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prime Minister Radev Discussed Partnership Opportunities with Axon for Production of High-Tech Defense Products

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
EN
Запази
премиерът радев обсъди възможностите партньорство axon производството високотехнологични продукти сферата отбраната

During a meeting at the Council of Ministers with Nathan Soutel, the company's Senior Vice President for Global Commercial Programmes and Partnerships, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed opportunities for partnership with Axon regarding the production of high-tech products in the defense and security sectors, the government press office said on July 28.

According to the statement, Axon, a manufacturer of advanced defence and security technologies—including conducted energy devices (Tasers), body-worn cameras, drone systems and counter-drone technologies—is interested in expanding its manufacturing capacity through cooperation with Bulgarian companies.

The increasingly unstable global security environment, coupled with the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, requires the highest level of preparedness to address new challenges, particularly in the fields of defence and national security, Prime Minister Radev said, according to the government press service.

He noted that Bulgaria has the capacity to manufacture drone and counter-drone systems and is actively seeking opportunities to expand and further develop these capabilities by adopting the latest high-tech solutions.

Soutel said Axon, which has an established presence in Europe, views Bulgaria as a reliable partner offering attractive investment opportunities.

The meeting also highlighted that the capabilities of Bulgarian industrial enterprises, together with the country's strong partnerships within the European Union and NATO, provide a solid foundation for Bulgaria to unlock its potential and further develop its defence industry.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло Калушев е била подготвена за усвояването на средства по ПВУ
1
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло...
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
2
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
3
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
4
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере
5
Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере
Тръмп ще попита Путин дали руски сателити помагат на Техеран да нанасят удари в Близкия изток
6
Тръмп ще попита Путин дали руски сателити помагат на Техеран да...

Най-четени

В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
1
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
2
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на "Пътна полиция"
3
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
4
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
5
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
6
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...

More from: Economy

Nearly €1,500 Needed to Cover Monthly Living Costs for Three-Person Household in Bulgaria
Nearly €1,500 Needed to Cover Monthly Living Costs for Three-Person Household in Bulgaria
‘Basket of Care’: Have Customers Warmed to the Campaign? ‘Basket of Care’: Have Customers Warmed to the Campaign?
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Household Deposits in Bulgaria Reached Almost €57 Billion in the First Six Months of the Year Household Deposits in Bulgaria Reached Almost €57 Billion in the First Six Months of the Year
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Fuel Prices at Petrol Stations in Bulgaria Are Rising Fuel Prices at Petrol Stations in Bulgaria Are Rising
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
"20 Leva Became 20 Euros" – How the New Currency Has Changed Bulgarians' Financial Habits? "20 Leva Became 20 Euros" – How the New Currency Has Changed Bulgarians' Financial Habits?
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Lawmakers Approved the 2026 State Budget Lawmakers Approved the 2026 State Budget
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Новите мантинели може да се окажат остарели още преди да бъдат подменени
Новите мантинели може да се окажат остарели още преди да бъдат...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Разследват причините за катастрофата с автобус 204, иззети са записите от камерите (СНИМКИ) ЕКСКЛУЗИВНО: Разследват причините за катастрофата с автобус 204, иззети са записите от камерите (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Две години и половина след насилието: 7-годишният Адриян даде показания в синя стая Две години и половина след насилието: 7-годишният Адриян даде показания в синя стая
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за забрана за внасяне на храна и напитки на плажа Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за забрана за внасяне на храна и напитки на плажа
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
У нас
Близо 1500 евро са необходими за месечната издръжка на тричленно...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Рекордно ниските нива на река Дунав блокираха круизен кораб и...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Румен Радев: Вицепрезидентът трябва да крепи единството на...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Политика
Огненият ад в Европа: Още една жертва на пожарите във Франция
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ