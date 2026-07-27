Fuel Prices at Petrol Stations in Bulgaria Are Rising

The price of a barrel of oil on global markets has fallen to 90 dollars. The trend is towards further reductions, as there have been no strikes between the United States and Iran over the past two days. Despite this, fuel prices at petrol stations in Bulgaria are increasing. How much have petrol and diesel prices risen, and why?

In just one week, petrol has increased in price by 3 euro cents, with the average price in Bulgaria now standing at €1.54 per litre. Diesel has seen an even larger increase – by 8 euro cents. Its average price today is €1.73 per litre. The main reason is the war in the Middle East. According to experts, further price rises are expected by the end of this week.