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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fuel Prices at Petrol Stations in Bulgaria Are Rising

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The price of a barrel of oil on global markets has fallen to 90 dollars. The trend is towards further reductions, as there have been no strikes between the United States and Iran over the past two days. Despite this, fuel prices at petrol stations in Bulgaria are increasing. How much have petrol and diesel prices risen, and why?

In just one week, petrol has increased in price by 3 euro cents, with the average price in Bulgaria now standing at €1.54 per litre. Diesel has seen an even larger increase – by 8 euro cents. Its average price today is €1.73 per litre. The main reason is the war in the Middle East. According to experts, further price rises are expected by the end of this week.

Plamen Todorov, driver: “Fuel prices affect everyone in one way or another, with businesses being hit the hardest.”

“Life as a whole has become expensive. Fuel prices are almost like a background issue compared with everything else. They are expensive, but we are still among the countries with some of the lowest prices in Europe.”

Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov, Association of Bulgarian Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters: “Over the past 20 days, we have seen an increase of around 23 cents for diesel fuel and around 6–7 cents for petrol. We already have another increase. We are also seeing a rise in the price of LPG by 4 cents. Overall, prices are moving upwards. By the end of the week, we expect another increase. The wholesale prices, which have risen over the past 20 days, have not yet been fully reflected at petrol stations.”

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