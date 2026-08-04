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Electricity Consumption in Bulgaria: Power Generation Up by Nearly 7% Since the Beginning of the Year

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потреблението ток българия близо увеличило производството началото годината
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Electricity production in Bulgaria has increased by nearly 7% since the beginning of the year, according to data from the system of the Electricity System Operator.

    Consumption has risen by almost the same amount, while the export-import balance remains positive. Electricity generation from conventional base-load power plants has decreased, while generation from renewable energy sources has increased.

    Solar power plants currently produce the largest share of electricity, followed by the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants.

    Electricity consumption in Bulgaria remains normal for the season and is far below the records reached during previous summers when temperatures were much higher. Bulgaria also remains a net electricity exporter, not only thanks to high production levels but also due to the battery energy storage facilities that have been built.

    At present, Bulgaria imports electricity from Greece when prices are lower and exports electricity to Romania in the evening, when prices rise. Data from Electricity System Operator’s electricity balance shows that solar power currently accounts for almost half of the country’s electricity generation, while around one-third of this energy is stored in batteries to be sold at more favourable prices.

    Iva Petrova, Minister of Energy: "Bulgaria is helping some of the countries in the region in the current situation. The operation of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant is also critical for the functioning of Romania’s energy system at the moment."

    Kiril Georgiev, Executive Director of ESO: "Requests from Romania are for around 3,500–3,600 megawatts; they need this capacity. Hungary is currently submitting requests for around 4,000–5,000 megawatts per day. Everything is running normally for us. We are more of a net exporter than a net importer."

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