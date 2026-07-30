Joint Laboratory Between "LB Bulgaricum" and the Japanese Company "Meiji" Will Be Ready by Year-End

The joint research and development laboratory of the state-owned company "LB Bulgaricum" and the Japanese corporation "Meiji" will be ready by the end of the year, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said during a meeting with representatives of the Japanese company on July 30.

According to the Prime Minister, the project will contribute to the development of scientific research and technological cooperation between the two companies, while strengthening the economic partnership between Bulgaria and Japan.

“Meiji is not just a strategic partner. The company is an ambassador for Bulgaria in Japan, because through your work our country's name enters every Japanese home," Radev said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the cooperation between Meiji and LB Bulgaricum would soon deliver tangible results, including new scientific discoveries and the development of innovative functional foods and probiotics. He added that the new joint research centre would further enhance Bulgaria's positive reputation in Japan.

Bunjiro Yao, President and Representative Director of Meiji, said the partnership would build on the existing cooperation between the two sides and create new mutually beneficial opportunities for both countries. He added that the corporation intends to promote Bulgarian yoghurt not only in Japan but also in other Asian markets.

Radev also highlighted the potential for expanding Bulgaria's partnership with Japan in the fields of energy, electronics and artificial intelligence.