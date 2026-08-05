Watermelon Growers Leave Crops Unharvested as Farmgate Prices Plunge

Bulgarian-grown watermelons are being left to rot unharvested in the fields because of low purchase prices. The situation is affecting even the Lyubimets area, where watermelon farming is a traditional livelihood. Producers blame imports for the crisis. While the government is taking measures to address imports, growers are refusing to harvest their crops to avoid incurring further costs.
Yanko Yanev, producer:
"This year, it is a very sad sight. The main problem is not overproduction. The main problem, in my view, is unregulated imports and the large mark-ups added before the fruit reaches the end consumer.
It is simply unacceptable for first-quality watermelons from Lyubimets to sell for 12 or 13 euro cents. In Haskovo, just 50 kilometres away, the price rises to 50 cents, and by the time they reach Sofia, it is €1. It simply doesn't make sense.
I am not asking the state for financial assistance. I simply want it to fulfil its role—to regulate imports and oversee what is happening with these mark-ups. Bulgarian agriculture has been left in a deplorable state."
According to the producer, around 150 tonnes of watermelons will be left unharvested in his fields.
Yanko Yanev, producer:
"This year I am selling perhaps around 60% of what I used to sell. Next year I will reduce production because I simply see no point in continuing. There is no profit to be made. We are operating at a loss. It is impossible to work under these conditions.
Until I see the state begin to fulfil its role by carrying out inspections in shops—checking whether receipts are being issued and how these watermelons are being sold—nothing will change.
In Lyubimets we have what is supposed to be a wholesale market, but I do not see how I can compete with those operating illegally. They are not registered agricultural producers, they do not have cash registers and they do not pay social security contributions, yet I am expected to compete with them. It simply cannot work.
One business operates legally, uses a cash register and pays taxes, while another operates illegally. We cannot compete unless the state fulfils its role."