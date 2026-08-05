Watermelon Growers Leave Crops Unharvested as Farmgate Prices Plunge

Bulgarian-grown watermelons are being left to rot unharvested in the fields because of low purchase prices. The situation is affecting even the Lyubimets area, where watermelon farming is a traditional livelihood. Producers blame imports for the crisis. While the government is taking measures to address imports, growers are refusing to harvest their crops to avoid incurring further costs.

Yanko Yanev, producer: "This year, it is a very sad sight. The main problem is not overproduction. The main problem, in my view, is unregulated imports and the large mark-ups added before the fruit reaches the end consumer. It is simply unacceptable for first-quality watermelons from Lyubimets to sell for 12 or 13 euro cents. In Haskovo, just 50 kilometres away, the price rises to 50 cents, and by the time they reach Sofia, it is €1. It simply doesn't make sense. I am not asking the state for financial assistance. I simply want it to fulfil its role—to regulate imports and oversee what is happening with these mark-ups. Bulgarian agriculture has been left in a deplorable state."

According to the producer, around 150 tonnes of watermelons will be left unharvested in his fields.