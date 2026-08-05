Child in Life-Threatening Condition After Crash in Razgrad Region; Driver Distracted by Mobile Phone

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in the village of Yonkovo, in the district of Razgrad, Northeastern Bulgaria.

The crash occured at around 10.00pm on Tuesday, after a 19-year-old woman driving a car became distracted by her mobile phone. She lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a tree by the roadside.

Four other passengers, aged between 13 and 18, were travelling in the car.

The driver's 13-year-old brother suffered the most serious injuries. He sustained a traumatic brain injury, multiple facial fractures and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Another boy suffered a fractured left arm, while the remaining passengers escaped with minor abrasions, according to the Razgrad Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior.