Police Investigate Alleged Antisemitic Incident Involving Italian and Bulgarian Youths in Bansko

A dispute between Bulgarian and foreign youths has prompted a strong reaction. The incident took place three days ago in the mountain resort of Bansko, where members of the Jewish community from Italy were on a trip. According to the group, they were subjected to religiously motivated abuse by Bulgarian children. Police have identified those involved in the incident.

The incident occurred on the evening of 2 August. According to witnesses, at around 11.00pm, shouting and insults in English could be heard from both a group of children outside the hotel and from the children staying there as guests.

The group from Italy, whose members are of Jewish origin, visit Bansko every year and are regular visitors to the resort. According to unofficial information, they had behaved in an extremely aggressive manner and had caused trouble.

The hotel owner told The World and Us that the group had caused significant damage to the property and that the police had previously been called over a number of incidents involving them.

Police were called immediately during the night of 2 August. Those involved, both from the Italian group and the Bulgarian side, were identified, and the case has been referred to the Prosecutor's Office.

Lazar Ulevinov, witness: "There was shouting and yelling, but I didn't go outside to see what was happening. I didn't hear any insults involving Nazism or anything like that. I don't think it was only the Bulgarian children. I think the others provoked them too, because you could hear both English and Bulgarian being spoken."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Bulgaria Strongly Condemns All Forms of Anti-Semitism

Stoycho Banenski, Mayor of Bansko: "I do not think it is appropriate for the Mayor of Bansko or state institutions to rush to comment on an argument between young people, whether from hotel balconies or on the streets of a town. These things happen everywhere. It is certainly not a good thing and, to some extent, it should not happen, but these are young people and we cannot prevent it. I have carried out my own inquiries and, as Mayor of Bansko, I can say that we do not have a situation that escalated to the extent that it deserves more attention than it has already received—unless someone wishes to exploit it."







See more in Miglena Medarova’s live report