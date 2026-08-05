БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Задържаха у нас организатор на международна мрежа за...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Антимафиоти от Русе първи засекли следите на групата,...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Неоторозиран достъп, засягащ административни мрежи,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Детската болница в Бургас посрещна първите си пациенти
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Публикуваха четвъртото класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Ombudsman Challenges 2026 Budget Law Provisions in Constitutional Court

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази
омбудсманът велислава делчева поиска строг регламент контрол дали връзват психично болните пациенти

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva has referred provisions of the Transitional and Final Provisions of the 2026 State Budget Act to the Constitutional Court, seeking a ruling that they are unconstitutional.

The challenged provisions amend the method of calculating length of service and abolish the mechanism for the annual determination of the minimum wage.

According to the Ombudsman, the new rules replace the existing system of calculating length of service based on days worked with one based on hours worked. This primarily affects people employed on a part-time basis, including parents of young children, people with disabilities, students, pensioners and those caring for relatives.

"For these individuals, the new regime is not merely a matter of accounting or administrative recording of length of service; it delays its accrual and may reduce rights directly linked to employment, including paid annual leave, additional leave entitlements, supplementary remuneration for length of service and professional experience, compensation whose amount or entitlement depends on the duration of service, as well as eligibility for positions for which the law requires a specified period of employment or professional experience," the application states.

The application argues that the changes could delay or reduce rights linked to length of service, including paid leave, additional remuneration for length of service and professional experience, compensation, and eligibility requirements for certain positions.

The Ombudsman is also challenging the abolition of the existing mechanism for determining the minimum wage. In her view, the absence of a clearly defined alternative creates legal and economic uncertainty for employees.

The application argues that the contested provisions are incompatible with the constitutional principles of the rule of law and the social state, constitutional protection of labour, and the right to a minimum wage.

Delcheva also questions the way the amendments were adopted—through the Transitional and Final Provisions of the 2026 State Budget Act, without a separate bill, an impact assessment or consultation with the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
Юлиян Попов: Нивото на река Дунав няма да се вдигне с един дъжд
3
Юлиян Попов: Нивото на река Дунав няма да се вдигне с един дъжд
Производители на дини не берат продукцията си заради ниските изкупни цени
4
Производители на дини не берат продукцията си заради ниските...
Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от „Граф Игнатиево“
5
Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от...
Умира ли рибата в река Дунав: Как ниските нива на водата влияят на биоразнообразието?
6
Умира ли рибата в река Дунав: Как ниските нива на водата влияят на...

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
2
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
3
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица – "Хавайска"
4
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица –...
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
5
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
Ива Михайлова: Полицаят, направил измерванията за експертизата на прокуратурата, няма необходимото образование
6
Ива Михайлова: Полицаят, направил измерванията за експертизата на...

More from: Bulgaria

Fraud Involving EU Funds: 8 People Received Subsidies for Declared Pastures
Fraud Involving EU Funds: 8 People Received Subsidies for Declared Pastures
International Drug Trafficking Network Organiser Arrested in Bulgaria International Drug Trafficking Network Organiser Arrested in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
Illicit Fentanyl Laboratory Property Was Leased Long-Term, Agricultural Academy Says Illicit Fentanyl Laboratory Property Was Leased Long-Term, Agricultural Academy Says
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Property Where Illicitl Fentanyl Production Laboratory Was Discovered Is Not Owned by Sofia Municipality Property Where Illicitl Fentanyl Production Laboratory Was Discovered Is Not Owned by Sofia Municipality
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Bulgarian Government Detects Unauthorised Access Affecting Administrative Networks Bulgarian Government Detects Unauthorised Access Affecting Administrative Networks
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Constitutional Court Opens Case Over Ombudsman's Challenge to 2026 Budget Law Provisions to Length of Service and Minimum Wage Constitutional Court Opens Case Over Ombudsman's Challenge to 2026 Budget Law Provisions to Length of Service and Minimum Wage
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.

Водещи новини

Неоторозиран достъп, засягащ административни мрежи, засякоха от Министерството на иновациите
Неоторозиран достъп, засягащ административни мрежи, засякоха от...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Антимафиоти от Русе първи засекли следите на групата, произвеждала фентанил в София Антимафиоти от Русе първи засекли следите на групата, произвеждала фентанил в София
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Разкриха нелегален цех за зехтин край София, задържаха 7 тона продукт без марка Разкриха нелегален цех за зехтин край София, задържаха 7 тона продукт без марка
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Сметната палата образува производство за конфликт на интереси при Делян Пеевски Сметната палата образува производство за конфликт на интереси при Делян Пеевски
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът одобри бюджетната процедура за 2027 г.
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Задържаха у нас организатор на международна мрежа за наркотрафик...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Поне 17 жертви и 45 ранени в Украйна след поредните руски удари
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
По света
Дрон с експлозиви е намерен на летището в Лайпциг
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ