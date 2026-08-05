Bulgaria strongly condemns all forms of antisemitism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to reports in Italian media about an incident at a Bulgarian hotel, where a group of men allegedly attempted to force entry in a hotel where Italian students of Jewish origin were staying.

"Bulgaria is deeply concerned by reports of antisemitic acts targeting a group of young Italian Jews. Such acts are unacceptable and have no place in a democratic society. Bulgaria unequivocally condemns all forms of antisemitism,” the Foreign Ministry wrote on the social media platform X on August 5.

The Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with the Ministry of the Interior over the ongoing investigation into all circumstances surrounding the incident and that it was ready to provide the necessary assistance to the Italian side.

Bulgaria is deeply concerned by reports of antisemitic acts targeting a group of young Italian Jews. Such acts are unacceptable and have no place in a democratic society. Bulgaria unequivocally condemns all forms of antisemitism. — MFA Bulgaria (@MFABulgaria) August 5, 2026

The Ministry of Interior announced yesterday,August 4, that officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Blagoevgrad took immediate action in response to a verbal altercation between two groups, Bulgarian and Italian citizens, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bansko District Police Department on August 2. No physical altercation took place between the two groups.