Heat Wave Continues: Sofia Municipality Organises Points for Free Drinking Water for Residents

Hot weather is expected to continue across Bulgaria today, August 5. A yellow weather warning for high temperatures remains in force across almost the entire country. In the Montana region, the BG-ALERT system was activated because of the extreme heat and the heightened risk of wildfires.

From 1.00pm, Sofia Municipality will distribute free bottled water at three locations: outside Sofia University, at Serdika metro station and by the flagpoles outside the National Palace of Culture (NDK).

A dedicated climate shelter on Veslets Street will also be open, where people can cool down indoors or in the courtyard between 10.00am and 5.00pm.



