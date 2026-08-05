Constitutional Court Opens Case Over Ombudsman's Challenge to 2026 Budget Law Provisions to Length of Service and Minimum Wage

The Constitutional Court opened Case No. 18 of 2026 at the request of the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria to determine the unconstitutionality of provisions in the transitional and final provisions of the 2026 State Budget Act, the court announced.

The Constitutional Court has opened case No. 18 of 2026 following a request by the Ombudsman of the Republic of Bulgaria to establish the unconstitutionality of provisions in the Transitional and Final Provisions of the 2026 State Budget Act, the court announced on August 5.

The grounds cited by the Ombudsman in the request concern the alleged incompatibility of the provisions with the principles of the “rule of law and social state”, enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of Bulgaria.

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The judge reporting on the case is Sonya Yankulova, who is also the rapporteur on the consolidated case concerning the budget.

On 4 August, the Constitutional Court admitted for substantive review cases brought following three appeals—one from GERB-UDF and two from We Continue the Change—in connection with the State Budget Act and the State Social Security Budget Act for 2026.

The rapporteur on the case concerning the State Social Security Budget Act is Judge Borislav Belazelkov.