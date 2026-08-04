Deputy PM Pulev: We Have Made Commitments to Citizens and Businesses to Put in Place Tools for Regional Growth

More effective management of European funds, reducing administrative burdens, increasing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, and accelerating industrialisation are among our main priorities. The government now has the necessary tools to further develop policies supporting regions and businesses.

This was stated by Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry, in Ruse during meetings with Regional Governor Dr Lyubomir Vladimirov, Mayor Pencho Milkov, and business representatives.

Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry: "We have made commitments to citizens and businesses to introduce growth-supporting instruments. Our task is to ensure that they work effectively for regions and for companies that have initiative, potential and the necessary level of preparation."

Pulev identified the development of industrial zones and the necessary infrastructure to attract new investors as a key priority. He said that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry has already held a series of meetings with industrial zone operators from across the country.

Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry: "The idea is that, through active dialogue with businesses, industrial zone operators and local authorities, we can reach specific projects that can receive support within the framework of the next budget."

Pulev said that investment in industrial zone infrastructure could become a catalyst for regional economic growth. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Ruse as an industrial and logistics hub and described transport connectivity as a key condition for the region's development.

Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry: "Without transport connectivity, there is no access to regions. Ruse has enormous potential, and we must make use of its strategic location, including its links to port infrastructure and rail transport."

During the meetings, he also highlighted the development of the intermodal terminal in Ruse as an important element of the region's transport connectivity.

The discussions also covered opportunities for expanding and developing Free Zone Ruse, as well as the necessary infrastructure investments that could increase the region's attractiveness for industrial and logistics investors.

Pulev also stressed the need to seek new financing models for infrastructure projects given the constraints on public finances. He announced that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry is preparing an entirely new draft Public-Private Partnerships Act, developed using European practices.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the new framework for public-private partnerships could significantly change the prospects for the Bulgarian economy by mobilising private capital for strategic infrastructure projects. He said the draft will be presented for discussion with stakeholders before being officially submitted to the National Assembly.

The Economy Minister also visited the LVZ Industrial Park (Locomotive and Carriage Works), financed with more than €13 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), as well as Free Zone Ruse, operated by the National Company Industrial Zones under the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry. He discussed with investor companies the region's development prospects, infrastructure challenges, necessary legislative changes and measures to encourage investment.

Deputy Minister Mihaela Karadzhimova also took part in the meetings.