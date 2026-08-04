БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Случаят с Ива Михайлова влиза в комисията за българите в...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Deputy PM Pulev: We Have Made Commitments to Citizens and Businesses to Put in Place Tools for Regional Growth

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
EN
Запази
Александър Пулев, вицепремиер и министър на икономиката, инвестициите и индустрията

More effective management of European funds, reducing administrative burdens, increasing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, and accelerating industrialisation are among our main priorities. The government now has the necessary tools to further develop policies supporting regions and businesses.

This was stated by Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry, in Ruse during meetings with Regional Governor Dr Lyubomir Vladimirov, Mayor Pencho Milkov, and business representatives.

Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry: "We have made commitments to citizens and businesses to introduce growth-supporting instruments. Our task is to ensure that they work effectively for regions and for companies that have initiative, potential and the necessary level of preparation."

Pulev identified the development of industrial zones and the necessary infrastructure to attract new investors as a key priority. He said that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry has already held a series of meetings with industrial zone operators from across the country.

Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry: "The idea is that, through active dialogue with businesses, industrial zone operators and local authorities, we can reach specific projects that can receive support within the framework of the next budget."

Pulev said that investment in industrial zone infrastructure could become a catalyst for regional economic growth. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the strategic importance of Ruse as an industrial and logistics hub and described transport connectivity as a key condition for the region's development.

Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry: "Without transport connectivity, there is no access to regions. Ruse has enormous potential, and we must make use of its strategic location, including its links to port infrastructure and rail transport."

During the meetings, he also highlighted the development of the intermodal terminal in Ruse as an important element of the region's transport connectivity.

The discussions also covered opportunities for expanding and developing Free Zone Ruse, as well as the necessary infrastructure investments that could increase the region's attractiveness for industrial and logistics investors.

Pulev also stressed the need to seek new financing models for infrastructure projects given the constraints on public finances. He announced that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry is preparing an entirely new draft Public-Private Partnerships Act, developed using European practices.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the new framework for public-private partnerships could significantly change the prospects for the Bulgarian economy by mobilising private capital for strategic infrastructure projects. He said the draft will be presented for discussion with stakeholders before being officially submitted to the National Assembly.

The Economy Minister also visited the LVZ Industrial Park (Locomotive and Carriage Works), financed with more than €13 million under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), as well as Free Zone Ruse, operated by the National Company Industrial Zones under the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry. He discussed with investor companies the region's development prospects, infrastructure challenges, necessary legislative changes and measures to encourage investment.

Deputy Minister Mihaela Karadzhimova also took part in the meetings.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО ПО БНТ 3: Пети ден от европейското първенство по плувни спортове
1
НА ЖИВО ПО БНТ 3: Пети ден от европейското първенство по плувни...
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10 кг дневно (СНИМКИ)
2
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10 кг дневно...
15-годишно момиче без книжка блъсна пешеходец в Слънчев бряг
3
15-годишно момиче без книжка блъсна пешеходец в Слънчев бряг
Леден душ в жегата: Втори ден столичният ж.к. "Младост" е без топла вода
4
Леден душ в жегата: Втори ден столичният ж.к. "Младост" е...
Навършват се 64 години от смъртта на поп иконата Мерилин Монро
5
Навършват се 64 години от смъртта на поп иконата Мерилин Монро
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има задържани (СНИМКИ)
6
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има задържани...

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
2
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
3
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
4
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица – "Хавайска"
5
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица –...
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
6
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино

More from: Bulgaria

Lachezar Krastev Is the New Director of the Public Financial Inspection Agency
Lachezar Krastev Is the New Director of the Public Financial Inspection Agency
The Fight Against Drug Production and Distribution Will Remain Government Priority, Prime Minister Says The Fight Against Drug Production and Distribution Will Remain Government Priority, Prime Minister Says
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
After Mammoth Remains, the Dried-Up River Danube Has Also Revealed 3,000-Year-Old Horse Jaw After Mammoth Remains, the Dried-Up River Danube Has Also Revealed 3,000-Year-Old Horse Jaw
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
20 Illegal Migrants Detained near the Ropotamo River 20 Illegal Migrants Detained near the Ropotamo River
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Danube Level near Ruse Falls by Another 2cm, Three Vessels Remain Stranded Danube Level near Ruse Falls by Another 2cm, Three Vessels Remain Stranded
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Experts: Fentanyl Suppresses Breathing Experts: Fentanyl Suppresses Breathing
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

След инцидент в небето: Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от „Граф Игнатиево“
След инцидент в небето: Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
ОДМВР-Благоевград с незабавна реакция след възникнал конфликт между младежи ОДМВР-Благоевград с незабавна реакция след възникнал конфликт между младежи
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Ниското ниво на река Дунав: Няма риск за работата на АЕЦ "Козлодуй" Ниското ниво на река Дунав: Няма риск за работата на АЕЦ "Козлодуй"
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Удар срещу фентанила: Лабораторията е снабдявала цялата страна (ОБЗОР) Удар срещу фентанила: Лабораторията е снабдявала цялата страна (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
У нас
С близо 7% се е увеличило производството на ток от началото на...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Политика
Заради кризата в испанския анклав Сеута: Среща на вътрешните...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
По света
Депутати изслушаха майката на Ива Михайлова, която има забрана да...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Нахапаното дете от домашно куче в казанлъшкото село Кънчево може да...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ