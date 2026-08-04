БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Случаят с Ива Михайлова влиза в комисията за българите в...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Experts: Fentanyl Suppresses Breathing

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази

Even if the fentanyl is not pure but is mixed with another substance, that in no way makes it less potent, explained Assoc. Prof. Lyudmila Neykova, head of the Department of Toxicology at the Military Medical Academy

експерти фентанилът потиска дишането
Снимка: BTA

Fentanyl suppresses breathing, and victims die from respiratory failure, Simon Azhderyan, an anaesthesiologist at the Military Medical Academy (MMA), told the media on August 4.

Between 6kg and 10kg of fentanyl seized in Sofia operation, several arrested (PHOTOS)

"No one starts using drugs with the intention of becoming addicted or stopping breathing. All opioids initially produce a deeply relaxing physical and psychological effect," said Associate Professor Lyudmila Neykova, Head of the Toxicology Clinic at the Military Medical Academy.

She explained that even when fentanyl is not pure and is mixed with other substances, this does not make it any less potent. She added that it is combined with other drugs to achieve different effects, depending on users' financial means, the desired effect and other factors. Fentanyl has neither smell nor taste. According to her, the drug is now so widespread that, even if it cannot be described as a pandemic, it constitutes an epidemic.

Ambulances carry an antidote to fentanyl. It works by competing with opioids for the receptors in the brain that control breathing. In cases of severe intoxication, the antidote must be administered within minutes. The problem, Neykova explained, is that while a single ampoule is usually sufficient to reverse a heroin overdose, fentanyl requires many times more—around five to ten ampoules.

She also said that a person with an average level of education would be capable of producing fentanyl.

The acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lyubomir Nikolov, said at a briefing following the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) operation in Sofia's Filipovtsi district that the laboratory had been the source of all the fentanyl distributed across Bulgaria. He added that, if the available intelligence proves accurate, the country should begin experiencing a shortage of the drug from tomorrow.

Earlier today, Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, said that every operation of this kind means fewer drugs on the streets and greater safety for children.

"The full force of the state is being directed against drug traffickers. Those are the clear instructions of Prime Minister Rumen Radev," Demerdzhiev added.

Source: BTA


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО ПО БНТ 3: Пети ден от европейското първенство по плувни спортове
1
НА ЖИВО ПО БНТ 3: Пети ден от европейското първенство по плувни...
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10 кг дневно (СНИМКИ)
2
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10 кг дневно...
15-годишно момиче без книжка блъсна пешеходец в Слънчев бряг
3
15-годишно момиче без книжка блъсна пешеходец в Слънчев бряг
Леден душ в жегата: Втори ден столичният ж.к. "Младост" е без топла вода
4
Леден душ в жегата: Втори ден столичният ж.к. "Младост" е...
Навършват се 64 години от смъртта на поп иконата Мерилин Монро
5
Навършват се 64 години от смъртта на поп иконата Мерилин Монро
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има задържани (СНИМКИ)
6
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има задържани...

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
2
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
3
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
4
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица – "Хавайска"
5
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица –...
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
6
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино

More from: Bulgaria

Deputy PM Pulev: We Have Made Commitments to Citizens and Businesses to Put in Place Tools for Regional Growth
Deputy PM Pulev: We Have Made Commitments to Citizens and Businesses to Put in Place Tools for Regional Growth
Lachezar Krastev Is the New Director of the Public Financial Inspection Agency Lachezar Krastev Is the New Director of the Public Financial Inspection Agency
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
The Fight Against Drug Production and Distribution Will Remain Government Priority, Prime Minister Says The Fight Against Drug Production and Distribution Will Remain Government Priority, Prime Minister Says
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
After Mammoth Remains, the Dried-Up River Danube Has Also Revealed 3,000-Year-Old Horse Jaw After Mammoth Remains, the Dried-Up River Danube Has Also Revealed 3,000-Year-Old Horse Jaw
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
20 Illegal Migrants Detained near the Ropotamo River 20 Illegal Migrants Detained near the Ropotamo River
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Danube Level near Ruse Falls by Another 2cm, Three Vessels Remain Stranded Danube Level near Ruse Falls by Another 2cm, Three Vessels Remain Stranded
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от „Граф Игнатиево“
Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
ОДМВР-Благоевград с незабавна реакция след възникнал конфликт между младежи ОДМВР-Благоевград с незабавна реакция след възникнал конфликт между младежи
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Ниското ниво на река Дунав: Няма риск за работата на АЕЦ "Козлодуй" Ниското ниво на река Дунав: Няма риск за работата на АЕЦ "Козлодуй"
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Удар срещу фентанила: Лабораторията е снабдявала цялата страна (ОБЗОР) Удар срещу фентанила: Лабораторията е снабдявала цялата страна (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
У нас
С близо 7% се е увеличило производството на ток от началото на...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Политика
Заради кризата в испанския анклав Сеута: Среща на вътрешните...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
По света
Депутати изслушаха майката на Ива Михайлова, която има забрана да...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Нахапаното дете от домашно куче в казанлъшкото село Кънчево може да...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ