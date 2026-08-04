Experts: Fentanyl Suppresses Breathing

Fentanyl suppresses breathing, and victims die from respiratory failure, Simon Azhderyan, an anaesthesiologist at the Military Medical Academy (MMA), told the media on August 4.

Between 6kg and 10kg of fentanyl seized in Sofia operation, several arrested (PHOTOS)

"No one starts using drugs with the intention of becoming addicted or stopping breathing. All opioids initially produce a deeply relaxing physical and psychological effect," said Associate Professor Lyudmila Neykova, Head of the Toxicology Clinic at the Military Medical Academy.

She explained that even when fentanyl is not pure and is mixed with other substances, this does not make it any less potent. She added that it is combined with other drugs to achieve different effects, depending on users' financial means, the desired effect and other factors. Fentanyl has neither smell nor taste. According to her, the drug is now so widespread that, even if it cannot be described as a pandemic, it constitutes an epidemic.

Ambulances carry an antidote to fentanyl. It works by competing with opioids for the receptors in the brain that control breathing. In cases of severe intoxication, the antidote must be administered within minutes. The problem, Neykova explained, is that while a single ampoule is usually sufficient to reverse a heroin overdose, fentanyl requires many times more—around five to ten ampoules.

She also said that a person with an average level of education would be capable of producing fentanyl.

The acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lyubomir Nikolov, said at a briefing following the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) operation in Sofia's Filipovtsi district that the laboratory had been the source of all the fentanyl distributed across Bulgaria. He added that, if the available intelligence proves accurate, the country should begin experiencing a shortage of the drug from tomorrow.

Earlier today, Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, said that every operation of this kind means fewer drugs on the streets and greater safety for children.

"The full force of the state is being directed against drug traffickers. Those are the clear instructions of Prime Minister Rumen Radev," Demerdzhiev added.

Source: BTA





