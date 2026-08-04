Iva Mihaylova Case to Be Heard by Parliament's Committee on Bulgarians Abroad

The case of Iva Mihaylova will be discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the Bulgarian Parliament's Committee on Policies for Bulgarians Abroad.

The agenda includes a single item: the hearing of Hristina Mihaylova, Iva Mihaylova's mother.

Iva Mihaylova again denied permission to receive medical treatment in Bulgaria

BNT was the first to report on the court case against her in North Macedonia following a road accident. As a result of the crash, she needs medical treatment that can be provided in Bulgaria, but the North Macedonian authorities continue to refuse permission for her to leave the country.







