БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Yellow Alert for Hazardous Weather This Afternoon

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Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
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Запази

Maximum temperatures will range between 33°C and 38°C, reaching around 33°C in Sofia, while along the Black Sea coast they will be between 29°C and 32°C. The weather will be sunny, with temporary increases in cloud cover developing again during the afternoon, mainly over north-eastern Bulgaria and the Rila-Rhodope region. Winds will remain light to moderate, blowing from the north-east.

A yellow weather warning for dangerously high temperatures of up to 38°C will remain in force tomorrow for the areas highlighted on the map. Conditions will be mostly sunny, although isolated showers are possible during the afternoon, mainly over the mountains. Maximum temperatures will range between 33°C and 38°C, with around 33°C expected in Sofia. Light to moderate north-easterly winds will continue.

The Black Sea coast will also enjoy sunny weather, with moderate north-easterly winds and maximum temperatures of 28°C to 30°C. Sea temperatures are around 25°C, while wave heights will be slight, at around Sea State 2.

Sunny conditions are also expected in the mountains, with isolated afternoon showers, mainly across the Rila-Rhodope region. Winds will be moderate, coming from the east-north-east.

Sunny and hot weather is expected over the next few days. During the afternoons, cumulus cloud will develop over eastern Bulgaria and the mountains, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to rise further, with maximums reaching 35°C to 40°C by Saturday.

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