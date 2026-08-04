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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutor's Office Investigates the Case of a Child Brutally Mauled by Family Dog the village of Kanchevo

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Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
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прокуратурата разследва случая нахапаното куче дете село кънчево
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he District Prosecutor's Office in Stara Zagora has launched an investigation into a case of grievous bodily harm after a six-year-old girl was attacked by a dog in the village of Kanchevo, near Kazanlak.

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened on the grounds that, on 3 August, insufficient care was taken in supervising a Cane Corso dog that was under the control of its owner in the yard of a house. As a result, the animal attacked the child and inflicted serious injuries.

Dog disfigures six-year-old child in village of Kanchevo near Kazanlak

According to the Stara Zagora Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the emergency call was made to 112 at 5.49 p.m. by the dog's 31-year-old owner. The initial investigation established that at around 5.30 p.m., a 60-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter had gone to visit the caller's 70-year-old father. As they entered the yard, the dog, which had been roaming freely, attacked and bit the child.

The girl was initially taken to the Emergency Medical Centre in Stara Zagora before being transferred to a hospital in Plovdiv for further treatment. She sustained injuries to her head. St George University Hospital in Plovdiv said her condition is stable.

Condition stable after child brutally mauled by family dog in Kanchevo village

Investigators have carried out a crime scene examination and the initial stages of the inquiry. Expert examinations will now be commissioned, witnesses questioned, and documentation relating to the dog's ownership, registration and care will be obtained. The investigation will also examine how the animal was looked after in order to establish all the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

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