Condition Stable after Child Was Severely Bitten by a Family Dog in the Village of Kanchevo

The condition of the child who was attacked by a family dog remains stable. The girl was transferred last night to St George University Hospital in Plovdiv.

She has been admitted to the Department of Maxillofacial Surgery with multiple injuries to her head. Later today, she is due to undergo the necessary surgical procedures.

Dog disfigures six-year-old child in village of Kanchevo near Kazanlak

The child was with her father in the garden of relatives in the village when the dog attacked her. Because of the severity of her injuries, she was transferred to a specialist hospital in Plovdiv for treatment. The incident was reported by the dog's owner. The girl's father said he does not blame their neighbours for what happened.

The investigation will now seek to establish how the attack occurred, the conditions under which the dog was kept and controlled, and whether all legal requirements relating to its ownership and supervision had been complied with.





