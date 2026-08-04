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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Between 6kg and 10kg of Fentanyl Seized During a Raid in Sofia; Several People Arrested (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
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The laboratory is located on a property that, according to the cadastral map, is owned by the Sofia Municipality, the Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of the Interior announced

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The General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) has dismantled a high-tech laboratory producing fentanyl in Sofia. According to preliminary information, the illegal facility was manufacturing between 6kg and 10kg of the highly dangerous synthetic drug every day, and is believed to have supplied fentanyl across the country.

    The laboratory was located near Sofia's Fakulteta district, which has been identified as one of the main distribution hubs for the dangerous drug.

    Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov, said:

    "This is an unprecedented operation by officers of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime, who today uncovered the main depot and facility where the highest-risk synthetic drug currently known on the market — so-called fentanyl — was being produced and distributed. Operational work began in April, when we intercepted around four transactions indicating that the distribution route led to the Fakulteta district, where we are now, and from there the drug was distributed throughout the country."

    Three people were arrested while actively producing fentanyl. Around 6kg of the finished drug was found in the vehicle they attempted to use to leave the site. Investigators also discovered precursor chemicals and additional quantities of fentanyl inside the laboratory, he added.

    "As of today, we have detained three individuals involved in the production of fentanyl. They were caught while the laboratory was operating at full capacity, as well as in the vehicle they attempted to use to leave with the quantity already produced. Approximately 6kg of fentanyl was seized, and the suspects were arrested just outside the facility."

    The detainees are aged between 42 and 53 and have previous criminal records, primarily for drug-related offences.

    The dismantled fentanyl laboratory was located on a property which, according to the cadastral register, is owned by Sofia Municipality, the acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior said. The laboratory was highly sophisticated and operated during the early hours of the morning, when the area was largely deserted. Commissioner Nikolov said one of those involved had learned how to manufacture fentanyl through internet applications.

    Investigators have also identified the dealers further down the distribution chain who supplied the drug to end users.

    Photos: BNT

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