20 Illegal Migrants Detained near the Ropotamo River

Twenty illegal migrants and their driver have been detained during a specialised operation carried out by the Regional Directorate of Border Police in Burgas.

The operation was conducted today, August 4, after authorities received information about a minibus transporting foreign nationals who had crossed the Bulgarian-Turkish border illegally. To prevent the vehicle from entering populated areas, border police officers increased checks at checkpoints and carried out containment measures.

The minibus was spotted travelling towards Burgas and was forcibly stopped near the Ropotamo River, at a location chosen with consideration for the safety of other road users.

According to initial information, the detained migrants are citizens of Afghanistan. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in connection with the case. The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Burgas.