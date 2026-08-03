Dog Mauled 6-Year-Old Child in the Village of Kanchevo, near Kazanlak

A bloody tragedy unfolded this afternoon, August 3, in the village of Kanchevo, near Kazanlak, central Bulgaria. A massive Cane Corso dog attacked and savagely mauled a 6-year-old child.

The attack was so ferocious that the child's face was severely disfigured by the dog's bites. The child was rushed to hospital in Stara Zagora, covered in blood, and is reported to be in a very serious condition. Doctors are currently treating the extensive traumatic injuries.

Police are at the scene to establish who owns the dog and how the incident occurred.