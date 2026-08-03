Massive Roman-Era Stone Sarcophagus Unearthed at the Ancient ThracianCcity of Perperikon

A massive stone sarcophagus dating back to the Roman era is the latest discovery at Perperikon, which will be presented to the media on Tuesday, 4 August. This was announced by the head of the archaeological excavations, Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov.

He added that the structure will be opened tomorrow and recalled that the discovery comes after the unveiling of a stone rotunda-type mausoleum from the Late Roman period.

Prof. Ovcharov also said that an invitation had been extended to President Iliyana Yotova to attend the opening of the discovery at the Thracian rock city. He added that the invitation was related both to the new discoveries at Perperikon and to the development of cultural tourism in Bulgaria.

Source: BTA

***

The ancient Thracian city of Perperikon is located in the Eastern Rhodope mountains, Southerm Bulgaria, 15 km northeast of the present-day town of Kardzhali, on a 470 m high rocky hill, which is thought to have been a sacred place.

Perperikon is the largest megalith ensemble site in the Balkans.

As an archaeological site, Perperikon is an 8,000-year-old prehistoric megalithic shrine, which was later built upon by the Thracians, the Romans, the Byzantines, and the medieval Bulgarian Empire.