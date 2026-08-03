Driver of Lorry, Which Fell from a Bridge on Struma Motorway Has Died

The driver of the lorry that fell from a bridge on Struma Motorway has died. He was trapped in the cab following the crash. The lorry fell at around 4pm on August 3, in the area before Golemo Buchino, in the direction of Pernik.

The heavy goods vehicle veered off the roadway, passing between the crash barrier and the drainage ditch, before descending down the embankment and falling at the beginning of the bridge structure.

Investigating teams are already working at the scene, carrying out an inspection and establishing the causes of the incident. Initial information suggests that one possible explanation is that the driver may have become unwell or fallen asleep at the wheel. The exact cause will become clear after the inspection is completed and the driver is taken removed.

The operational investigation team arrived at the scene shortly before the start of the inspection. The area has been cordoned off to allow investigators to carry out the necessary procedural and investigative actions.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Struma Motorway in the affected section is disrupted and restricted only to the overtaking lane. Police are urging drivers to pass through the area with increased caution.

The heavy goods vehicle had Shumen registration plates and was carrying plasterboard panels.