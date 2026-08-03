БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Гледайте „В кадър“ документалния филм...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Почина шофьорът, паднал с камион от мост на АМ...
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Откриха 4-годишното момче, изчезнало в района на...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
4-годишно момче се издирва, след като е изчезнало в...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Проф. Даниел Вълчев: В предстоящите президентски избори...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Driver of Lorry, Which Fell from a Bridge on Struma Motorway Has Died

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази
камион падна мост магистрала струма

The driver of the lorry that fell from a bridge on Struma Motorway has died. He was trapped in the cab following the crash. The lorry fell at around 4pm on August 3, in the area before Golemo Buchino, in the direction of Pernik.

The heavy goods vehicle veered off the roadway, passing between the crash barrier and the drainage ditch, before descending down the embankment and falling at the beginning of the bridge structure.

Investigating teams are already working at the scene, carrying out an inspection and establishing the causes of the incident. Initial information suggests that one possible explanation is that the driver may have become unwell or fallen asleep at the wheel. The exact cause will become clear after the inspection is completed and the driver is taken removed.

The operational investigation team arrived at the scene shortly before the start of the inspection. The area has been cordoned off to allow investigators to carry out the necessary procedural and investigative actions.

Due to the accident, traffic on the Struma Motorway in the affected section is disrupted and restricted only to the overtaking lane. Police are urging drivers to pass through the area with increased caution.

The heavy goods vehicle had Shumen registration plates and was carrying plasterboard panels.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Мащабна кибератака: Откраднаха личните данни на 31 000 юридически лица в Лихтенщайн
1
Мащабна кибератака: Откраднаха личните данни на 31 000 юридически...
Русия е ударила три кораба в Черно море, превозващи военно оборудване за Украйна
2
Русия е ударила три кораба в Черно море, превозващи военно...
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте европейското първенство по плувни спортове по БНТ 3
Откриха 4-годишното момче, изчезнало в района на трънското село Радово
4
Откриха 4-годишното момче, изчезнало в района на трънското село Радово
Актрисата Наталия Дончева почина на 56-годишна възраст във Франция
5
Актрисата Наталия Дончева почина на 56-годишна възраст във Франция
Земетресение с магнитуд 5,6 по Рихтер разтърси Египет
6
Земетресение с магнитуд 5,6 по Рихтер разтърси Египет

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
2
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло Калушев е била подготвена за усвояването на средства по ПВУ
3
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
4
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
5
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица – "Хавайска"
6
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица –...

More from: Bulgaria

Wildfire Rages near Plovdiv; Fire Fighting Crews and Helicopter Battle the Blaze
Wildfire Rages near Plovdiv; Fire Fighting Crews and Helicopter Battle the Blaze
Bulgaria, the United Kingdom and Ukraine 'Will Not Become Part of the War' Against Iran Bulgaria, the United Kingdom and Ukraine 'Will Not Become Part of the War' Against Iran
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Dog Mauled 6-Year-Old Child in the Village of Kanchevo, near Kazanlak Dog Mauled 6-Year-Old Child in the Village of Kanchevo, near Kazanlak
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Water Level of the Danube River Continues to Drop: Four Ships Stranded, Nine Vessels Waiting at Anchor Water Level of the Danube River Continues to Drop: Four Ships Stranded, Nine Vessels Waiting at Anchor
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
Massive Roman-Era Stone Sarcophagus Unearthed at the Ancient ThracianCcity of Perperikon Massive Roman-Era Stone Sarcophagus Unearthed at the Ancient ThracianCcity of Perperikon
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak in Blagoevgrad District: 220 Animals Culled in Teshovo Village Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak in Blagoevgrad District: 220 Animals Culled in Teshovo Village
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Куче обезобрази 6-годишно дете в казанлъшкото село Кънчево
Куче обезобрази 6-годишно дете в казанлъшкото село Кънчево
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Почина шофьорът, паднал с камион от мост на АМ „Струма“ Почина шофьорът, паднал с камион от мост на АМ „Струма“
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
У нас
В издирването на 4-годишното дете от трънското село Радово се включиха 80 души В издирването на 4-годишното дете от трънското село Радово се включиха 80 души
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Мерки срещу безводието на Дунав: В Румъния взривиха скала, за да работи АЕЦ „Черна вода“ Мерки срещу безводието на Дунав: В Румъния взривиха скала, за да работи АЕЦ „Черна вода“
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
По света
Огнище на шарка в Благоевградско: Умъртвени са 220 животни в село...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Пожарите в Европа и САЩ: Хиляди евакуирани, огънят остава извън...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
По света
Тежка катастрофа затвори главния път София – Варна, има загинал
Чете се за: 00:22 мин.
У нас
Военни в Румъния взривиха скално образувание в Дунав за увеличаване...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ