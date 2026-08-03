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Water Level of the Danube River Continues to Drop: Four Ships Stranded, Nine Vessels Waiting at Anchor

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Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
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At Vidin, the level of the River Danube is 18 centimetres below zero, according to data from the Executive Agency “Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River” (EAEMDR). Over the past 24 hours alone, the level has fallen by 4 centimetres, while at Ruse it has dropped by 1 centimetre. The river level continues to drop.

Over the past 24 hours, there has been no information about any new vessels becoming stranded in the navigation channel. The vessels that have run aground so far are four, and they are located outside the main river route, while nine more are waiting at anchor due to the conditions.

In many places along the Bulgarian section, the riverbed has been completely exposed, while the lack of water is blocking shipping and trade. Many vessels have been forced to stop.

Captain Svetoslav Filev said: “It is very difficult, because for cargo ships it is economically unviable to travel with limited tonnage, while passenger ships are unable to reach the planned ports along their pre-arranged routes.”

Cargo vessels are being forced to operate at no more than 70% of their capacity and to change their commercial routes. The ferry at Oryahovo has come to a complete halt.

Rumen Hristov, a shipping operator: “Ships are being delayed; we have declared force majeure. Depending on the situation, we are doing everything possible to deliver the goods as quickly as circumstances allow. The entire stretch of the Danube is at a critically low level, and prolonged heavy rainfall is needed for the river to recover.”

According to forecasts, the level of the River Danube will continue to fall in the coming days. Experts are adamant that sustained and intensive rainfall across Western Europe is needed for conditions to improve.

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