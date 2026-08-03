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Wildfire Rages near Plovdiv; Fire Fighting Crews and Helicopter Battle the Blaze

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Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
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голям пожар гори селата стрелци сухозем пловдивско
Снимка: BTA

A large wildfire is burning between the villages of Streltsi and Sukhozem in Bulgaria's Plovdiv district. Fire crews, including teams from Karlovo, as well as volunteers, have been deployed to the scene. At present, there is no danger to residents or nearby settlements.

According to preliminary information, the fire started in dry grassland between the villages of Streltsi and Sukhozem, with the main fire front brought under control in the area between the municipalities of Brezovo and Kaloyanovo.

The flames gradually spread to abandoned vineyards before reaching a broadleaf forest, causing the fire to grow significantly and expand across a wide area. However, the affected area is largely surrounded by agricultural land, meaning there is currently no threat to nearby settlements, Plovdiv Regional Fire Service Director Senior Commissioner Vasil Dimov told Bulgarian National Television (BNT).

A helicopter also joined the firefighting operation. Agricultural buildings that had not been abandoned were destroyed in the blaze. They were located close to the road, from where, according to initial information, the fire spread.

The situation has now been brought under control, Brezovo Mayor Kalin Kalapankov also confirmed.

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