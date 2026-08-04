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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Fight Against Drug Production and Distribution Will Remain Government Priority, Prime Minister Says

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Bulgaria
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борбата производството разпространението наркотици остане сред приоритетите правителството премиерът румен радев

The fight against the production and distribution of drugs will continue to be among the government's priorities, Prime Minister Rumen Radev wrote in a post on Facebook on August 4.

    He congratulated the Ministry of Interior on uncovering a fentanyl production laboratory in Bulgaria. According to him, fentanyl use leads to a high number of deaths and poses a serious threat to society, particularly young people.

    Between 6kg and 10kg of fentanyl seized in Sofia operation, several arrested

    Today, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) dismantled a fentanyl laboratory in Sofia's Filipovtsi district that had been supplying the entire country. Three people were detained, while a further four were arrested during police operations elsewhere in the country, Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Chief Commissioner Lyubomir Nikolov told reporters.

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