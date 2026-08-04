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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Raided High-Tech Fentanyl Laboratory Producing Up to 10 kg Per Day (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
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гдбоп разби лаборатория фентанил произвеждала дневно снимки

The General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) has dismantled a high-tech laboratory producing fentanyl. According to initial information, the facility was producing between 6kg and 10kg of the dangerous synthetic drug per day and is believed to have supplied a large part of the country.

Two people, believed to be the main producers, were arrested at the scene. More arrests and charges are expected in connection with the case.

According to information from the investigation, the laboratory was equipped with high-tech equipment. Due to the risk of dangerous chemical fumes, the operation is being carried out under enhanced safety measures.

The area has been cordoned off, and GDBOP officers are working with special protective equipment. Emergency medical teams have also been deployed at the scene to respond if necessary.

Photos: Tihomir Ignatov, BNT

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