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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Lachezar Krastev Is the New Director of the Public Financial Inspection Agency

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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev appointed Lachezar Krastev as Director of the Public Financial Inspection Agency (PFIA) by order dated 4 August 2026.

Lachezar Krastev graduated from the D. A. Tsenov Academy of Economics in Svishtov with a master's degree in Economics and Management of Industry. He obtained a professional qualification in International Economic Relations and Customs Policy from the University of National and World Economy (UNWE) in Sofia. He also specialised in economics at the University of Passau in Germany.

From 1991 to 2013, he successively held the positions of customs inspector, chief expert in the Customs Regimes and Procedures Directorate, sector head, and head of the Customs Warehousing, Customs-Controlled Warehouses, Free Zones and Free Warehouses Department, as well as head of the Obelya Customs Office and the Sofia East Customs Office. Between 2013–2014 and 2021–2024, he served as Deputy Director of the Customs Agency.

He speaks German and English.

The new director takes over the position from Plamen Todorov, who was dismissed on 3 August 2026.



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