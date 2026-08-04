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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

After Mammoth Remains, the Dried-Up River Danube Has Also Revealed 3,000-Year-Old Horse Jaw

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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пресъхналата река дунав разкри челюст кон около 3000 години
Снимка: Regional History Museum - Ruse

A fossil estimated to be around 3,000 years old was donated to the History Museum today. It is the lower right jaw of a horse, identified as a subfossil, the Regional Museum of History in Ruse announced on its Facebook profile.

The Danube mammoth: How will the remains be examined and what story will they reveal?

Due to the relatively short period of time involved, fossilisation is still at an early stage.

The find was discovered in the River Danube near the building of the Maritime Administration in Ruse by Kamen Ivanov, an employee of the institution. He and his colleagues searched for information using artificial intelligence, which suggested that the jaw could have belonged to a bison or aurochs. Because of the recent attention surrounding the discovery of mammoth bones in the Danube, they immediately contacted the History Museum, where they handed over the find.

    The period in which this horse lived dates back to the beginning of the Iron Age. At that time, the population in these lands was already known as the Getae or Thracians. On the hill above the Maritime Administration building, where Sexaginta Prista is located today, there was a Thracian sanctuary where numerous sacrifices were carried out.

    It is possible that the horse bone was washed down into the river during periodic changes in the structure of the hill, the museum explained.

    Source: BGNES



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