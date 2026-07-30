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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Work Has Begun to Recover the Remains of a Mammoth Discovered on the Banks of the Danube River near Ruse (PHOTOS)

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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Work has begun to recover the remains of a prehistoric mammoth discovered on the banks of the Danube River near the village of Ryahovo in northern Bulgaria, after water levels receded to a record low.

специалисти русенския музей започнаха изваждането останките мамут открити село ряхово

Specialists from the Regional Museum of History in Ruse have begun recovering and transporting the ancient mammoth remains discovered on the bank of the River Danube near the village of Ryahovo. The discovery was made after the river's unusually low water level. Once the fieldwork has been completed, the remains will be conserved and examined at the museum.

The find was made on Wednesday by a local resident who spotted unusual bones on the exposed riverbed and alerted the authorities. After the municipality's environmental experts and the Regional Museum of History in Ruse were notified, specialists carried out an on-site inspection yesterday.

    Photos: BNT

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