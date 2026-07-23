Varna Dolphinarium Welcomes Visitors with Four Daily Dolphin Shows This Summer

The Dolphinarium in Varna remains one of the most popular attractions on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast and is offering four daily dolphin shows throughout the summer season, the attraction's management has announced.

Performances take place at 10:30, 12:00, 15:30 and 17:00, giving visitors the flexibility to choose the most convenient time.

For both residents of Varna and visitors to the seaside city, the Dolphinarium remains a favourite destination for family outings during the summer months. It offers an engaging experience for children and adults alike, with meeting the dolphins continuing to be one of the highlights of many young visitors' holidays.

Guests can watch the dolphins Dolly, Yoana, Bimbo, Kimbo and Flipper demonstrate impressive jumps, acrobatic routines and a variety of water exercises. One of the show's highlights is a simulated rescue operation, during which the dolphins demonstrate how they can assist a person in the water.

The performances also feature musical routines, dance elements and interactive activities with the audience, including a ball game that traditionally proves especially popular with children.

Every year, thousands of Bulgarian and international tourists visit the Dolphinarium, one of Varna's landmark attractions. This summer, organisers expect to welcome significant numbers of visitors from Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium, alongside many Bulgarian holidaymakers who have chosen Varna and the northern Black Sea coast for their summer break.