Burgas opens 19th Sand Sculpture Festival (see pics)

The 19th edition of the Sand Sculpture Festival has officially opened in Burgas on July 7. Within minutes of the opening ceremony, the walkways of Lake Park were filled with residents and visitors eager to explore the new sand city.

The festive programme began with performances by the Burgas Wind Orchestra, delighting the audience with popular melodies from well-known film productions. Young dancers from the Veronique Dance School, led by Veronika Bratoeva and Natali Georgieva, added to the celebratory atmosphere with their performances, while the children, as always, were the most excited.

Diana Savateva, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Religious Affairs: “The Sand Sculpture Festival is one of those events that creates shared emotions and beautiful memories. I am delighted that, once again this year, it has brought together so many children, parents and visitors to the city.”

This year's festival is dedicated to beloved characters from films, animation and video games. Visitors can admire impressive sand sculptures created with exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, transforming the venue into a magical world of adventure.

Thirteen artists have taken part in creating this year's sand city: Filip Filipov, Georgi Zlatev, Vladimir Veselinov, Radko Valchev, Antonio Stefanov, Evtim Voynov, Damyan Bumbalov, Kalina Stoykova, Igor Hristov, Dobrin Vatev, together with young artists Hristina Ilieva, Yavor Traykov and Georg Petrov.

The Sand Sculpture Festival is one of Burgas' best-known summer cultural events. Once again, it brings together visitors of all ages, demonstrating the power of art to inspire, entertain and create lasting memories.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of September at Lake Park. The festival forms part of the cultural initiatives supporting Burgas' bid to become the European Capital of Culture 2032.

Photos: Eleana Tsanova, BNT