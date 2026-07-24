БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
10
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Държавният глава Илияна Йотова в "Панорама": Ще...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
САМО ЗА БНТ: Говори полицаят, предотвратил самоубийство...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Сняг заваля на връх Мусала
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Румънски шофьор на тир опита да прегази гранични полицаи...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
Депутатите приеха бюджета за 2026 година
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Какво трябва да знаем за купуването на осигурителен стаж...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
1693 свободни места останаха в столицата след второто...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Военният министър: Американските самолети няма да...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По зрителски сигнал до БНТ: Колко струват такситата по...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Тежка катастрофа затвори пътя Русе – Бяла, четирима...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Oscar-Nominated Actress Maria Bakalova Becomes Ambassador for Bulgarian Tourism

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
EN
Запази
Мария Бакалова, посланик на туризма
Снимка: министерство на туризма

Oscar-nominated Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will volunteer to support the Ministry of Tourism's initiative to promote Bulgaria around the world.

At a meeting with Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov, she accepted the invitation to become an ambassador for Bulgarian tourism, sharing some of her favourite places in the country and her personal experiences.

PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF TOURISM

The Ministry of Tourism's initiative was launched by Eurovision 2026 winner DARA and world weightlifting sensation Karlos Nasar.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1693 свободни места останаха в столицата след второто класиране
2
1693 свободни места останаха в столицата след второто класиране
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на екопътеката към Чипровския водопад
3
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на...
Тежка катастрофа затвори пътя Русе – Бяла, четирима души загинаха (СНИМКИ)
4
Тежка катастрофа затвори пътя Русе – Бяла, четирима души...
Задържан е шофьор на румънски тир, закачил и откъснал вентилаторната турбина в тунел "Витиня"
5
Задържан е шофьор на румънски тир, закачил и откъснал...
Почина дългогодишният общински съветник и бивш заместник-председател на СОС Милка Христова
6
Почина дългогодишният общински съветник и бивш...

Най-четени

Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в продълженията и след европейската титла завоюва и световната корона
1
Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в...
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
2
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
Англия се утеши с бронза след спектакъл от голове срещу Франция
3
Англия се утеши с бронза след спектакъл от голове срещу Франция
Адвокатът на Стоян Мавродиев твърди, че няма подпис на банкера под документите за отпускане на кредита от ББР
4
Адвокатът на Стоян Мавродиев твърди, че няма подпис на банкера под...
Гледайте мачовете на България от турнира Лигата на нациите по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте мачовете на България от турнира Лигата на нациите по БНТ 3
Градушка с големината на яйце удари сатовчанското село Плетена
6
Градушка с големината на яйце удари сатовчанското село Плетена

More from: Bulgaria

Investigation Is Underway into the Causes of the Fatal Accident on Ruse–Byala Road, In Which Four People Died, Including a Child
Investigation Is Underway into the Causes of the Fatal Accident on Ruse–Byala Road, In Which Four People Died, Including a Child
Protest in Bezmer Against the Deployment of U.S. Tanker Aircraft Protest in Bezmer Against the Deployment of U.S. Tanker Aircraft
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
PM Rumen Radev and US Energy Secretary Discuss Bulgaria-US Partnership in the Energy Sector PM Rumen Radev and US Energy Secretary Discuss Bulgaria-US Partnership in the Energy Sector
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
After Meeting with the Defence Minister: Yambol Mayors Say Concerns over US Aircraft Deployment Have Eased After Meeting with the Defence Minister: Yambol Mayors Say Concerns over US Aircraft Deployment Have Eased
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Research Vessel “St Cyril and St Methodius” Celebrates Anniversary with Open Day for Visitors (PHOTOS) Research Vessel “St Cyril and St Methodius” Celebrates Anniversary with Open Day for Visitors (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Snow Falls on Musala Peak at the End of July Snow Falls on Musala Peak at the End of July
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Държавният глава Илияна Йотова в "Панорама": Ще се кандидатирам за президент
Държавният глава Илияна Йотова в "Панорама": Ще се...
Чете се за: 07:25 мин.
У нас
Доналд Тръмп благодари на Румен Радев за разполагането на американските самолети в България Доналд Тръмп благодари на Румен Радев за разполагането на американските самолети в България
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
По света
След среща с министъра на отбраната: Кметовете в Ямболско обявиха, че опасенията им заради американските самолети са намалели След среща с министъра на отбраната: Кметовете в Ямболско обявиха, че опасенията им заради американските самолети са намалели
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
САЩ удължиха срока в който са разрешени определени трансакции, свързани с „Лукойл Интернешънъл ГмбХ", до 22 август САЩ удължиха срока в който са разрешени определени трансакции, свързани с „Лукойл Интернешънъл ГмбХ", до 22 август
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
САМО ЗА БНТ: Говори полицаят, предотвратил самоубийство на момиче
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
След 13 часа дебати и почти 6 часа гласуване в Народното събрание...
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Разследват причините за смъртоносната катастрофа на пътя Русе - Бяла
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Сняг заваля на връх Мусала
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ