Oscar-Nominated Actress Maria Bakalova Becomes Ambassador for Bulgarian Tourism

Oscar-nominated Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova will volunteer to support the Ministry of Tourism's initiative to promote Bulgaria around the world.

At a meeting with Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov, she accepted the invitation to become an ambassador for Bulgarian tourism, sharing some of her favourite places in the country and her personal experiences.

PHOTOS: MINISTRY OF TOURISM

The Ministry of Tourism's initiative was launched by Eurovision 2026 winner DARA and world weightlifting sensation Karlos Nasar.