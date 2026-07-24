Protest in Bezmer Against the Deployment of U.S. Tanker Aircraft

Despite a meeting between mayors from municipalities across the Yambol region and Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov, the protest scheduled for today, July 24, by local residents was not called off.

Protesters continue to gather, and despite assurances from the government that there is no cause for concern regarding the deployment of the aircraft, many expressed fears that it could draw Bulgaria into a conflict.

Others also voiced objections to the location of the air base itself, saying it is too close to populated areas.

The Defence Minister clarified that the number of aircraft would be up to eight, although it is not yet known how many will ultimately be stationed there.

PHOTOS: BTA

According to him, the US side is still carrying out its assessments. Up to 250 military personnel are expected to arrive at the base.

A heightened police presence remains in place in the area of the protest.