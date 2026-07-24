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Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Snow Falls on Musala Peak at the End of July

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Сняг на Мусала на 24 юли
Снимка: Pavel Popov

Snow fell on Musala Peak at the end of July. A photograph shared on the Meteo Bulgaria profile shows the unusual phenomenon for this time of the year.

According to the forecast published on the profile, with the arrival of colder weather today, July 24, mainly in the afternoon and evening, rain will turn into snow on the highest ridges and mountain peaks.

***

Musala Peak is located in the eastern part of the Rila Mountains, close to the resort of Borovets. It is the highest peak in Bulgaria and the whole Balkan peninsula.

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