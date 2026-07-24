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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Passing Through 'Vitinya' Tunnel on Hemus Motorway Remains Safe After Ventilation Fan Incident

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Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
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A preliminary investigation has already been launched following actions taken by the Ministry of the Interior

преминаването тунел bdquoвитиняldquo безопасно конструктивни нарушения вентилационната система

Traffic through the Vitinya Tunnel on the Hemus Motorway, in the tube heading towards Varna, is safe. Inspections have found no damage to the ventilation system structures following yesterday evening’s incident.

Authorities are to determine the necessary works to restore the ventilation fan above the active traffic lane in the tunnel, as well as the cables and the affected section of the traffic light system. Following communication between the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and the Ministry of Interior, it was reported that the value of the damaged equipment is significant.

The Ministry of Interior has already taken action, with pre-trial proceedings opened under Article 216 of the Criminal Code, concerning the destruction and damage of property. The RIA will seek compensation through legal procedures from the company responsible for the significant material damage caused to the road infrastructure.

Romanian Lorry Driver Arrested After Dislodging Tunnel Fan on Hemus Motorway

The alert about the incident was received at 19:16 on 23 July. According to information from the Ministry of Interior, the accident occurred when a heavy goods vehicle struck one of the ventilation fans, causing it to fall onto the roadway. The middle fan of the three installed on a shared supporting rail was affected.

The cause of the fall was an external mechanical impact from the truck’s platform, which had risen for an unexplained reason, rather than the equipment detaching on its own. Before the incident, the fan was in good technical condition, with no compromised or sagging components.

Teams from the Ministry of Interior and the road maintenance company, Avtomagistrali EAD, were promptly sent to the scene and removed the fallen fan and hanging cables. An inspection was carried out on the supporting rail, the remaining two fans and the related equipment, and no damage was found. No damage was detected to the main tunnel structure or the ventilation system.

During the repair activities, the tunnel tube was not completely closed. Instead, lanes were restricted in stages to allow the necessary works to be carried out, while traffic continued through the lanes where no work was taking place. In addition to the fallen fan, material damage was also found to parts of the traffic light system. At 22:55, normal traffic flow through the tunnel tube towards Varna was restored.

The Vitinya Tunnel was built in accordance with all legal standards and requirements for the design of such facilities, and the equipment installed there complies with approved standards.

According to current regulations, there is no requirement for warning signs displaying the dimensions of the structure. Such signs are mandatory only for facilities that do not meet design and construction standards.


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