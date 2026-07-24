Research Vessel “St Cyril and St Methodius” Celebrates Anniversary with Open Day for Visitors (PHOTOS)

Bulgaria’s first scientific research vessel, “Sts. Cyril and Methodius”, is marking five years since it became part of the structure of the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy. To mark the anniversary, the ship has opened its doors to visitors at Varna’s Sea Station.

Captain II Rank Radko Muevski: “What makes the ship unique is its crew and the capabilities it has to carry out unique and specialised tasks in Antarctica. It is a pioneer in this type of activity for Bulgaria.”

Over the past five years, the vessel has completed four successful voyages to Antarctica, while preparations for its fifth expedition are already under way.

Captain II Rank Radko Muevski: “New scientific projects are planned, including surveys of locations around the South Shetland Islands, expanding research into ocean currents and deepening international cooperation with scientists from Greece, Romania, Spain and Turkey. Our main task remains the logistical support and development of the Bulgarian Antarctic base ‘St. Kliment Ohridski’ on Livingston Island.”

This year, four cadets from the Naval Academy will once again join the crew and take part in the expedition.

Captain II Rank Radko Muevski: “They will be full members of the crew and will participate in all tasks. This is invaluable experience, giving them the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-life conditions.”

Visitors have the opportunity to explore the ship up close, learn about its equipment and discover its mission, which has made “Sts. Cyril and Methodius” a key part of Bulgaria’s polar research efforts and the logistical support for expeditions to Antarctica.

Photos: BNT and BTA