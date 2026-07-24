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Two Teenagers Injured in Electric Scooter Crash in Montana

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Two underage boys were injured in an electric scooter crash on a street in the city of Montana, North-western Bulgaria, and have been admitted to hospital for treatment, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Montana said on July 24.

At around 6.20pm last night, on Neofit Rilski Street in Montana, a 17-year-old from Vidin was riding an electric scooter, with a 14-year-old boy from Montana travelling as a passenger. The scooter rider attempted to overtake two cars and collided with a passenger vehicle driven by a 46-year-old local man, who was making a left turn to park.

Both minors, who were not wearing helmets, were injured in the crash. The scooter rider sustained head and abdominal injuries, while the passenger suffered concussion and injuries to the head, chest and abdomen. They have been admitted to the surgical ward of Dr Stamen Iliev Hospital in Montana and are not in a life-threatening condition.

Alcohol and drug tests carried out on both the car driver and the scooter rider were negative. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched by the Montana District Police under Article 343 of the Criminal Code.

Following a series of electric scooter-related accidents last year, Montana Municipal Council introduced restrictions on their use by children. Under the rules, electric scooters may be ridden by young people aged 16 and over, while children aged between 14 and 16 are allowed to use them only in designated areas and not on roads with active traffic. The regulations also require all electric scooter riders in Montana to wear a protective helmet.

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