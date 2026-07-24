PM Radev and America for Bulgaria Foundation President Discuss Restoration of Episcopal Basilica of Philippopolis

Prime Minister Rumen Radev held a meeting with Nancy Schiller, President of the America for Bulgaria Foundation, which was also attended by the foundation's Executive Director, Desislava Talokova, the government's press office said on July 23.

The discussion focused on projects supported by the foundation that preserve Bulgaria's cultural heritage and historical memory. Among the key initiatives highlighted were the restoration of the Episcopal Basilica of Philippopolis and the Ivan Vazov House Museum in Sofia. The museum, dedicated to the patriarch of Bulgarian literature, is set to reopen soon with a renewed exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of the Vazov family.

Prime Minister Radev said Bulgaria is interested in securing funding for a greater number of scientific research projects, as well as initiatives in the field of high technologies.

For their part, the foundation's representatives raised issues concerning the legal framework governing the activities of non-governmental organisations.