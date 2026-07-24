Defence Minister: Arrival of US Aircraft Expected Next Week, Not Today

The expected arrival of the aircraft will not take place today and is more likely to happen next week. Up to eight aircraft are expected, meaning the deployment could involve two, four, six or as many as eight planes. The number of US military personnel expected to arrive is up to 250, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said on July 24 during a briefing following a meeting with mayors from municipalities in the Yambol region regarding the deployment of US aircraft at Bezmer Air Base.

Parliament Gives Green Light to Deployment of US Military Aircraft at Bezmer Air Base