БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Йотова е в готовност за свикване на КСНС и...
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
Пуснаха от ареста младежа, заснет с райски газ в...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Парламентът разреши базирането на 8 военни самолета на...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Кабинетът взима от ДПС сградата на ул....
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Народното събрание избра Пламен Тончев за председател на...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Румен Радев: Категорично е изключено от българска...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Parliament Approves State Social Security Budget for 2026

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
EN
Запази
парламентът прие закона държавното обществено осигуряване година

Parliament passed this year’s State Social Security Act with 162 votes in favor.

During the debate, opposition parties called for higher maternity benefits during the second year of parental leave, an increase in unemployment benefits, and criticised the planned rise in social security contribution thresholds. The governing majority responded that expenditure on pensions had increased significantly compared with previous years.

The State Social Security budget amounts to more than €15 billion, with over €13.5 billion allocated to pension payments. According to the ruling majority, this represents an increase of more than €1 billion compared with the previous year.

The minimum social security contribution threshold will rise to €620, effectively bringing it into line with the minimum monthly wage, while the maximum contribution threshold will increase to €2,300.

Opposition MPs argued that if employees are expected to bear a higher social security burden, they should also receive greater benefits in return. Representatives of the governing majority said they were seeking to strike a balance between the public interest and the protection of vulnerable groups.

From 1 August 2026, civil servants will begin paying personal social security contributions. From that date, contributions will be shared between employers and employees on an 80:20 basis. From the following year, the ratio will change to 60:40, bringing civil servants into line with all other employees.

In addition to the Social Security Act, MPs are also due to approve the National Health Insurance Fund Act at second reading.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
1
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
2
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ 3 ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Слънце на запад, с проливни валежи на изток в следобедните часове
3
Слънце на запад, с проливни валежи на изток в следобедните часове
Делото за смъртта на полицаите Йордан Илиев и Атанас Градев започва на втора инстанция
4
Делото за смъртта на полицаите Йордан Илиев и Атанас Градев започва...
Силен вятър преобърна тир на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ)
5
Силен вятър преобърна тир на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ)
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от страна на Иран
6
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от страна на...

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в продълженията и след европейската титла завоюва и световната корона
2
Испания покори света! "Ла Фурия“ пречупи Аржентина в...
Какъв шампионски дух! Аржентина избегна детронация и обля в сълзи Англия за финал
3
Какъв шампионски дух! Аржентина избегна детронация и обля в сълзи...
КНСБ категорично против отпадането на реда за определяне на минималната заплата в бюджета за 2026 г.
4
КНСБ категорично против отпадането на реда за определяне на...
Англия се утеши с бронза след спектакъл от голове срещу Франция
5
Англия се утеши с бронза след спектакъл от голове срещу Франция
Адвокатът на Стоян Мавродиев твърди, че няма подпис на банкера под документите за отпускане на кредита от ББР
6
Адвокатът на Стоян Мавродиев твърди, че няма подпис на банкера под...

More from: Politics

Bulgarian PM Rules Out Military Operations in Middle East from Bulgarian Territory
Bulgarian PM Rules Out Military Operations in Middle East from Bulgarian Territory
Bulgaria's Parliament Approves Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base Bulgaria's Parliament Approves Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Received a Note from the Iranian Embassy Regarding the Possible Deployment of U.S. Aircraft at Bezmer Airport Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Received a Note from the Iranian Embassy Regarding the Possible Deployment of U.S. Aircraft at Bezmer Airport
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Iran Warns Bulgaria over Deployment of US Aircraft on Its Territory Iran Warns Bulgaria over Deployment of US Aircraft on Its Territory
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Parliament's Defence Committee Backs Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base Parliament's Defence Committee Backs Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base
Чете се за: 08:05 мин.
Political Reactions to the Deployment of US Aerial Refuelling Aircraft at Bezmer Air Base Political Reactions to the Deployment of US Aerial Refuelling Aircraft at Bezmer Air Base
Чете се за: 08:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Йотова е в готовност за свикване на КСНС и при най-малкия сигнал за заплаха
Президентът Йотова е в готовност за свикване на КСНС и при...
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Парламентът даде зелена светлина за разполагането на американски военни самолети в авиобаза "Безмер" (ОБЗОР) Парламентът даде зелена светлина за разполагането на американски военни самолети в авиобаза "Безмер" (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
У нас
Мощна буря удари Южното Черноморие, задействаха системата BG-ALERT Мощна буря удари Южното Черноморие, задействаха системата BG-ALERT
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Бурята във Варна: Около 100 сигнала са получени заради поройния дъжд (СНИМКИ) Бурята във Варна: Около 100 сигнала са получени заради поройния дъжд (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Две жени пострадаха от силната буря в Ямбол
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Силен вятър преобърна тир на Подбалканския път (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
САЩ обещаха да защитят България от потенциална заплаха от страна на...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
По света
Тръмп заплаши Иран, че САЩ ще ударят подземен ядрен обект край Натанз
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ