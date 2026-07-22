Parliament Approves State Social Security Budget for 2026

Parliament passed this year’s State Social Security Act with 162 votes in favor.

During the debate, opposition parties called for higher maternity benefits during the second year of parental leave, an increase in unemployment benefits, and criticised the planned rise in social security contribution thresholds. The governing majority responded that expenditure on pensions had increased significantly compared with previous years.

The State Social Security budget amounts to more than €15 billion, with over €13.5 billion allocated to pension payments. According to the ruling majority, this represents an increase of more than €1 billion compared with the previous year.

The minimum social security contribution threshold will rise to €620, effectively bringing it into line with the minimum monthly wage, while the maximum contribution threshold will increase to €2,300.

Opposition MPs argued that if employees are expected to bear a higher social security burden, they should also receive greater benefits in return. Representatives of the governing majority said they were seeking to strike a balance between the public interest and the protection of vulnerable groups.

From 1 August 2026, civil servants will begin paying personal social security contributions. From that date, contributions will be shared between employers and employees on an 80:20 basis. From the following year, the ratio will change to 60:40, bringing civil servants into line with all other employees.

In addition to the Social Security Act, MPs are also due to approve the National Health Insurance Fund Act at second reading.



